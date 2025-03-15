SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using security agencies to suppress opposition figures and discourage defections to the party.

In a statement on Friday, Rufus Aiyenigba, SDP spokesperson, alleged that the ruling party was fabricating criminal charges against opposition members to weaken their growing influence.

“We have been informed about plans to suppress opposition figures in order to instill fear in political circles,” Aiyenigba said.

“This strategy aims to deter further defections to our party by using intimidation tactics.”

El-Rufai targeted

Aiyenigba claimed that former Kaduna governor, Nasir el-Rufai, who recently joined the SDP, is the primary target of the ruling party’s alleged crackdown.

“The government is planning to file multiple charges against him in Abuja and Kaduna imminently,” he said.

“In preparation for this, we have also learned that the federal government has instructed its agencies to prevent Malam Nasir el-Rufai from leaving the country.”

The SDP spokesperson further alleged that the Kaduna state government is mirroring the federal government’s approach by targeting opposition leaders in the state.

“Additionally, in Kaduna, the state government appears to be following the federal strategy of targeting opposition leaders,” Aiyenigba said.

“The administration under Uba Sani has reportedly abducted one of our state leaders, Ja’afaru Sani, utilizing the police unit Operation Fushin Kada.

“This unit, which is supposed to protect citizens and their freedoms, has been misused to oppress political opponents.”

According to Aiyenigba, Ja’afaru Sani was taken before a magistrate, where the state government secured an order to remand him in prison.

“As was done to Bashir Saidu on December 31, 2024, Ja’afaru Sani was remanded by the magistrate for alleged money laundering,” he said.

“This is a matter which is not within the jurisdiction of either a state court or the Nigeria Police.”

SDP decries ‘undemocratic’ crackdown

Aiyenigba described the alleged intimidation of opposition figures as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

“The SDP is profoundly dismayed by these flagrant and undemocratic methods in a democracy that should be advancing after 25 years of sustained efforts,” he said.

“Democratic norms dictate that a sitting government should respond to the growing momentum of opposition through a contest of ideas and improved performance, not through cowardly persecution that is characteristic of tyrannical regimes.”

He also noted that the APC itself benefited from a fair political environment when it was in opposition.

“It is imperative to note that the APC occupies office today because its leaders were not targeted during their years in opposition,” Aiyenigba said.

“If former governments had resorted to imprisoning them and burdening them with multiple charges across various courts, the APC would not be in its current position.”

El-Rufai reacts

In a post on X, el-Rufai echoed the SDP’s claims, accusing the Kaduna state government of using security agencies to suppress opposition leaders.

On Monday, el-Rufai officially defected from the APC to the SDP.

On Thursday, he alleged that Sani, his former education commissioner, was “abducted” by security operatives for joining the SDP.

Kaduna assembly probes ex-governor

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State House of Assembly has launched a probe into el-Rufai’s administration over allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

On June 5, 2024, the assembly recommended an investigation into allegations of public funds diversion and money laundering under his tenure.

Two of el-Rufai’s former cabinet members—Mohammed Bashir Sa’idu and Jimi Lawal—are currently in detention over corruption charges.

El-Rufai served as Kaduna governor from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023. During his tenure, he also faced accusations of using security agencies to intimidate opposition figures in the state.

