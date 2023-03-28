Schools, businesses held back over deprived water, sanitation rights – professor

Billions of people and countless schools, businesses, healthcare centres, farms, and factories are being held back because their human rights to water and sanitation still need to be fulfilled.

This was disclosed by Uwadiae Roland, associate professor and environmental pollution management consultant, Department of Marine Sciences, University of Lagos.

According to Roland, there is an urgent need to accelerate change – to go beyond ‘business as usual,’ adding that latest data show that governments must work on average of four times faster to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Speaking during his keynote address at a thought leadership event put together by CWAY Group, a leading global producer of drinking water and beverages, to commemorate the World Water Day at its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, the professor said everyone has to work on the global campaign to encourage people to take action in their lives to change how they use, consume and manage water.

“Individuals and communities should contribute to the Water Action Agenda alongside larger commitments from governments, companies, organisations, institutions, and coalitions,” he said.

He hinted that data by the World Health Organisation show that 1.4 million people die annually, and 74 million will have their lives shortened by diseases related to poor water, sanitation and hygiene. Also, one in four people – two billion people worldwide lack safe drinking water.

He disclosed that high-level organisations have decided to give priority attention to factors that would help attain water security which include implementation of the right to water and sanitation, provision of access to safe water and sanitation in emergency situations, improvement of water quality and waste management and reduction of water-related illness and deaths.

Others he mentioned include protection and restoration of ecosystems, including coastal and marine impacts, and combating desertification and halting the loss of aquatic biodiversity and invasive species in water ecosystems.

In his welcome address, Abiodun Sulaimon, sales director for CWAY, welcomed everyone to the event and emphasised the importance of education and learning from distinguished guests.

While expressing his gratitude to everyone who attended the event, he highlighted the importance of World Water Day, stating that it serves as a reminder of the need to preserve water resources for future generations.

Following the keynote address, Deji Johnson, chief operating officer of the Lagos Water Corporation, called for more partnerships between the private sector and the Lagos state government to ensure sustainable access to clean water. He also addressed issues affecting water management and conservation in the state.

The COO who spoke on behalf of Munimu Badmus, the managing director of the Lagos

Water Corporation, highlighted the progress the Lagos state government has made through the Water Corporation while noting the various challenges it has worked hard to overcome in the sector.

The event ended with a vote of thanks from Samuel Akinrimisi, Deputy Marketing Director for CWAY, who thanked all the attendees and emphasised the importance of collective efforts in accelerating change towards a sustainable future