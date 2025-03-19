Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and industrial automation, is advancing Nigeria’s urban transformation by equipping Eko Atlantic City with smart, energy-efficient power solutions.

The collaboration aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11, which promotes sustainable cities and communities.

As Africa’s fastest-growing megacity, Eko Atlantic City is setting a new benchmark for reliable and resilient energy infrastructure in Nigeria.

Now in its fifth development phase, the city is securing 99 percent electricity availability for businesses and residents, with Schneider Electric playing a key role.

Through Eko Utilities Nigeria Limited, the city’s power provider, an independent electricity generation facility is being developed. This facility will generate power at 11kV, with the capacity to scale up to 132kV, ensuring an uninterrupted supply to critical infrastructure such as schools, malls, data centres, telecom companies, and banks.

Ajibola Akindele, country president of Schneider Electric Nigeria, highlighted the project’s impact.

“This partnership with Eko Atlantic City is a game-changer for Nigeria. We are leveraging our expertise to provide world-class energy solutions, including customised protection relays and real-time monitoring systems. Our goal is to enhance power efficiency, ensure uninterrupted supply, and support Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable urban development,” he said.

Eko Atlantic City, located in the heart of Lagos, is poised to become a major commercial and residential hub, designed to accommodate over 300,000 residents and attract an estimated 250,000 daily commuters. With a focus on sustainability, the city is integrating smart technology and green initiatives to redefine Nigeria’s real estate landscape.

Joanna Fabikun, head of corporate communications at Eko Atlantic City, emphasised the project’s transformative potential.

“Eko Atlantic City represents the future of urban living in Nigeria. With Schneider Electric and Eko Utilities Nigeria Limited, we are developing a city that prioritizes innovation, sustainability, and long-term economic growth. Thousands of trees have been planted to combat climate change, while smart energy solutions ensure a greener and more resilient Lagos,” she said.

Schneider Electric’s digitisation expertise is central to the city’s infrastructure, with advanced protection relays enabling real-time energy consumption monitoring and voltage regulation. These solutions empower businesses and residents to manage energy demand more efficiently while reducing operational costs.

With Nigeria facing persistent power supply challenges, the partnership between Schneider Electric and Eko Atlantic City represents a significant step toward energy independence, economic growth, and a modernized urban future. As development progresses, the collaboration serves as a blueprint for sustainable city-building in Africa.

