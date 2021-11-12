SBI Media wins multiple prizes at Brands & Advertising Awards for Excellence

Nigeria’s next-generation media group, SBI Media Group has won multiple awards at the 2021 Marketing Edge Brands & Advertising Awards of Excellence ceremony held recently in Lagos.

The group along with its leading events and creative communications subsidiary company, Streams Media, won various awards at the prestigious event.

SBI Media received the Marketing Edge most outstanding Smartphone Campaign of the year, to further attest to the quality of work that the agency has been doing for its various smartphone clients in the country.

It also received the Marketing Edge outstanding performing media agency of the year for the Banking Sector; this has become evident in a high percentage of its activities with various Nigerian banks.

SBI Media also topped the following five categories and received awards as the Outstanding Performing Media Agency of the Year; Outstanding Tech Industry Media agency of the year, Outstanding Media Agency for Start-ups 2021; Outstanding Covid-19 Campaign –Smartphone Category for the agency’s advocacy during the lockdown and post lockdown period.

In the other categories; Streams Media, a member of the group, carted five different categories of awards in the most outstanding performing Young Agency; Fast Growing Creative agency, Smartphone Virtual Launch event, and Outstanding Hybrid product launch event of the year.

Above all, Rotimi Bankole, the group’s managing director, won the Marketing Edge Outstanding Media CEO of the Year; affirming the CEO’s relentless efforts in the media and creative industry.

Speaking on the awards that Bankole received Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State said “this is a reflection of the commitment and hard work of the group’s management and its entire team in providing innovative and excellent services to all our clients as we seek to remain the hub for the best industry campaigns in alignment with our strategic objectives.”

Continuing, he said, “This honour is ultimately a magnificent testament to the group’s hard work and resilience; it’s my sincere privilege to lead them”

Alison Oyome, group general manager, SBI Media Group, who could not conceal his delight on the multiple wins, commented that “the awards are well deserved and it’s a spur for us to be more committed to serving our various clienteles better.”

He added that “kudos to the organizers for recognizing innovation and excellence in what we do, our various client’s for believing in us and a big thank you to my team for their genius that drives the group forward.”

An evening of fun and glamour, the event hosted the crème de la crème of the marketing and advertising industry in Nigeria and others from all works of life to sumptuous delicacies, drinks, and music while winners received their awards amidst surprises and excitements.