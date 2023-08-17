SAO Energy supports UCH dialysis center with solar power

In partnership with the Rotimi Akeredolu Foundation, SAO Energy is set to enhance access to kidney treatment by introducing a dialysis centre powered by solar energy at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

The hybrid solar installation is the largest in the teaching hospital, designed to provide stable, clean, and reliable energy to critical sections, including the hemodialysis centre, staff areas, and the surrounding community, ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services for patients.

Launched in January 2023, the UCH solar project leverages the power of innovation with a setup comprising a 36,000Wp PV array solar system with storage generating 80Kwh.

The efficiency of the design allows for an uninterrupted power supply to essential dialysis machines and other medical equipment, ensuring high-quality patient care.

Ayo Sotinrin, CEO of SAO Energy, commenting on the project, stated that the organization is driven by a focus on powering all the healthcare centres in Africa’s most populated nation.

He noted that the company recognized the detrimental effects of inadequate infrastructure in healthcare facilities on health outcomes, which has nudged it to focus on delivering a transformative solar installation.

“Being part of this high-impact project at the University College Hospital of Ibadan fills us with immense pride and purpose. With each successful project, like this solar initiative, we take another step closer to our mission,” Sotinrin said.

“Our vision extends beyond UCH—I am excited to share that by 2024, we plan to power 600+ facilities in southwest Nigeria, illuminating the path towards a brighter and healthier future for countless patients and medical professionals alike.”

Lauding the effort, Sam Ajayi, consultant nephrologist at UCH Ibadan, said the project would solve one of the most pressing challenges that the hospital has had over the years.

“We can have the machines, we can have the installation, we can even have the resources and personnel working, but the systems cannot run efficiently without adequate power. Thankfully, we believe this will be a thing of the past now with the robust high-tech solar system and storage that has just been installed in the dialysis centre,” Ajayi said.

Beyond the hospital walls, the solar installation contributes to a greener and more sustainable environment by reducing reliance on fossil sources for energy, mitigating carbon emissions, and inspiring other healthcare facilities and communities to adopt similar initiatives.