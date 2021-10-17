Sanwo-Olu, Yahaya Bello, others to grace LAWAN@40 lecture, awards

Governor Babajide Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello are among Nigerians of class expected to grace the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN) 40th anniversary lecture/awards which holds this week.

The occasion slated for Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, October 23, 2021, will see Issa Aremu, director-general of Michael Imodu National Institute for Labour Studies, delivered the lecture themed “Growing insecurity and unemployment: The way forward.”

The event packaged to celebrate the contributions of labour writers to the development of the nation in the last 40 years, is also expected to attract labour and political leaders, including Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo State governor and president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), who have struggled all their life to make the country a better place for all.

Also expected are Ayuba Wabba, current president of the NLC; Quadri Olaleye, president of Trade Union Congress (TUC), presidents and general secretaries of the various affiliate unions to the two labour centres, as well as labour social partners.

A statement issued by Bimbola Oyesola, chairman of LAWAN, said she was confident that the quality of speakers expected at the event would be able to proffer solutions to the myriads of security challenges confronting the nation.

According to Oyesola, there can’t be a better time for Nigeria than now to have such a programme to address insecurity as it affects job creation, inflation and general economic disruptions which are almost bringing the nation to its knees.

“In the last 40 years, LAWAN, as a body, has remained an unwavering pillar of support to the organised labour, the people and government by ensuring we bridge every communication gap among the three parties.

“I recall that our commitment to ensuring the best for workers and Nigerians, in general, has seen the founders of this association as well as those currently on ground putting their energies forward to achieve this in the face of several crises between organised labour and employers.

“I have no doubt that the array of dignitaries expected, will speak truth to power and create a pathway for the government to find a lasting solution to the intractable security challenges that our dear country has unfortunately found itself,” she said.