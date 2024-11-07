Sanwo-Olu urges African leaders to develop proactive health strategy

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, says African leaders must develop a proactive, resilient, and visionary approach to safeguard the continent’s health.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, gave the advise at the 10th African Conference on One Health and Biosecurity on Wednesday in Lagos.

The theme of the conference is: “From Ebola to COVID-19 and Beyond: Strengthening Africa’s Capacity to Address Emerging Global Health Security Threats.”

He emphasised the need for African leaders to create a forward-thinking health strategy that would tackle current challenges and protect the continent from future health threats.

The governor said that as the continent looks beyond the recent pandemic, African leaders must prioritise strengthening national health systems.

Sanwo-Olu said they must also invest in primary healthcare, surveillance and emergency preparedness.

He emphasised that Africa must ensure that it improves its community engagement and empowers local leaders, promotes health literacy and combats misinformation.

According to him, as Africa looks forward, her dedication and commitment to health security must be unwavering.

“The state government is actively working on strengthening its biosecurity frameworks, enhancing disease surveillance systems and building a workforce that is prepared for the reality of a post COVID-19 world.

“We are also committed to advancing local research, developing indigenous technology and supporting domestic production of vaccines and medical supplies,” he said.

The governor said his administration envisioned an Africa that was self-reliant, resilient and a leader in global health.

Earlier, Akin Abayomi, the state Commissioner for Health, emphasised the need for African countries to participate in the ongoing global Synthetic Biology Research.

Abayomi said an effective multi-agency biosecurity system would assist a country in protecting its citizen’s welfare, natural resources and biodiversity from the harmful effects of pests, diseases, toxins and technology.

On his part, the former Minister for Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, urged African governments and all relevant stakeholders to end open defecation to reduce contamination in the environment.

Fashola noted that the dissemination of adequate information and sensitisation would strengthen public knowledge on the transmission of pathogens.

Similarly, Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, called for stronger collaboration to enhance the continent’s capacity to combat future outbreaks.

“There is the need to enhance surveillance and detection, building resilient healthcare system, promoting community engagement and global participation.

“Also, leveraging on technology and addressing social, economic challenges should be prioritised,” Ogunyemi said.

Commenting, Ayodotun Bobadoye, Chief Operating Officer, Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment Consortium (GET), said that pandemics are both health and environmental threats.

Bobadoye advised the public to treat the environment with respect to prevent future outbreaks.

“The cost of preventing future pandemics over the next decade is to protect the wildlife and forest,” he said.

