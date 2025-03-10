Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has unveiled Africa’s first feature film on Artificial Intelligence, titled Makemation, on Sunday.

Speaking at the unveiling in Marina, Sanwo-Olu said the AI film, produced by human development expert, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, will make its cinematic debut in Lagos on Friday, Apr. 18.

He praised the producer and cast, assuring creatives of his willingness to collaborate on transformative ideas that project and develop the state’s creative industry.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to investing in essential infrastructure that will enable the creative sector to thrive.

“This production highlights the power of collaboration. We need more partnerships like this. Our role is to enable and create platforms for you to excel. This is the most innovative industry. See this government as a partner in shaping the future we all desire,” he said.

Producer Akerele-Ogunsiji said the film explores themes such as STEM education, digital skills, financial literacy, and gender equality.

She noted that Makemation, starring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Tony Umez, Shaffy Bello, Ibrahim Chatta, Toyin Afolayan, and Ali Nuhu, examines the intersection of real life and AI.

The film also explores AI’s transformative power and its impact on the fourth industrial revolution, she explained.

“Viewers will see young people designing bras that detect breast cancer. We must move beyond consuming innovation and start building our own.Nigerian films should showcase our indigenous innovations. This film is for the future. Success isn’t reserved for a select few,” she said. (NAN)

Share