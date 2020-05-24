Sanwo-Olu to mark one-year in office with handing over of new projects

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be marking the first anniversary of his administration with the handing of newly completed projects across the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who was sworn in on May 29, 2019, will clock one year in office on Friday, May 29, 2020. A week-long programme has been scheduled to mark the event, starting with an address by the governor.

According to Gbenga Omotosho, the state commissioner for information and strategy, during the week-long ceremonies, the governor would also be embarking on virtual and on-site commissioning of housing, education, transportation and road projects in fulfilment of “his promises to renew infrastructure in critical sectors of the economy.”

Omotosho, in a statement on Sunday evening, said the governor would be visiting Ikorodu to commission the 360- unit Lagos Homes Igbogbo Baiyeku IIB Estate. The Courtland Villas in Femi Okunnu Estate, Lekki, would also be launched to mark the first year anniversary of the administration.

“In the education sector, Governor Sanwo-Olu will conduct virtual commissioning of completed classroom blocks in Maya Secondary School, Ikorodu; Eva Adelaja Junior School, Bariga; and Saviour Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye, among others.

The virtual commissioning of completed works such as the concrete jetty in Baiyeku, Ikorodu; the Aradagun – Ajido – Epeme road in Badagry; and the Maryland signalisation project also form part of the governor’s itinerary to commemorate his one year in office,” Omotosho said.

The commissioner added that prior to May 29, Sanwo-Olu would deliver a Children’s Day address on May 27, which coincides with the 53rd anniversary of Lagos State.

He noted, however, that the anniversary commemorative events would be instructively low-key to reflect the realities and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that “this is not a time to engage in any elaborate celebrations.”

“In the next few days, the anniversary programmes will begin at the J.J.T Park in Alausa, with press briefings by members of the executive council. The commissioners and special advisers will present their scorecards in tandem with the six pillars of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda,” the commissioner said.

He said three special publications highlighting the achievements of the Sanwo-Olu administration as well as testimonies of beneficiaries of various initiatives of the government would also be presented to the public by the governor and his deputy, Obafemi Kadri Hamzat, on May 29.