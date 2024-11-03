Sanwo-Olu to host national ‘STEAM Day’ celebrations

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor will host this year’s National Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics Day (STEAM).

Opeyemi Eniola, the senior special assistant to the governor of Lagos State on Basic and Secondary Education, announcing the Year 2024 STEAM Day on Monday, said that both his office and the Lagos State University, are partnering to host the event, with a special focus on training of 100 students in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics Technology, solar energy and visual processing.

Eniola added that the event, as usual, would aim to foster critical thinking and creativity among students of all ages.

“The National STEAM Day, observed annually on November 8th, aims to inspire young minds to explore and embrace disciplines that shape our future.

“By integrating the arts into the traditional STEM curriculum, the event encourages participants to see the connections between these fields, promoting a holistic approach to education. These align with the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration as espoused in his THEMES+ development agenda for Lagos,” he said.

Eniola stated further that the ceremony would kick off at 9 am prompt at LASU’s Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (ACEITSE) laboratory of the institution, and will be declared open by Jamiu Ali-Balogun, the Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education.

According to him, the event would feature a range of activities, including hands-on workshops, interactive demonstrations, inspirational talks, and keynote speeches by Tunbosun Alake, the Lagos State Commissioner of Innovation, Science and Technology, as well as Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, the special adviser to the governor of Lagos State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), among other personalities who have confirmed their availability for the programme.

Attendees, Eniola emphasised, would have the opportunity to engage directly with STEAM professionals, participate in exciting challenges, and discover new ways to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios.

“We believe that fostering curiosity and creativity in the fields of science and the arts paves the way for innovative thinkers and problem solvers,” Eniola said, adding “Co-hosting National STEAM Day allows us to expand our reach and impact, inspiring even more students in our community to explore these disciplines.”

The globally celebrated event, which comes up on November 8 of every year, celebrates advancements in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. The event also aims to inspire the next generation of innovators and encourage interest in STEM careers.

The event is facilitated by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on Basic and Secondary Education, in partnership with the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, through the LASU-Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (ACEITSE).

Rasheed Sanni, the director/centre leader at LASU-ACEITSE, emphasised the need for broad collaboration among several stakeholders for the State to achieve the global objectives of STEAM education.

“Collaboration is at the heart of STEAM education. This event is therefore a wonderful opportunity for us to work together to provide an enriching experience for our youth and to underscore the importance of integrated learning,” he said.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

