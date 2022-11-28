Sanwo-Olu tasks entrepreneurs on creative ideas

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged entrepreneurs to improve on their creative ideas towards growing the economy of the state.

The governor also said that his administration was shaping the orientation of doing business in the state by encouraging young people to become social entrepreneurs.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke at the maiden edition of the Lagos Island Business Fair, 2022, on Friday, saying that the youth must be productive to change the prevailing narrative of the economy.

Speaking through the permanent secretary of the ministry of commerce, industry and cooperatives, Adetutu Ososanya, he said the government encouraged young people to become social business entrepreneurs and contribute to the world, rather than just making money.

Read also: INEC to release procedure for PVCs collection after Lagos retreat

He stressed that the theme of the event “EDU-SOCIAL for entrepreneurs in Lagos Island, and Lagos State towards social economic empowerment”, was an interesting thought that would build the socio-economic landscape of Lagos.

“I believe this platform can leverage socio-economic networking and information technology to provide more interactive opportunities for the youths of Lagos Island and its environs from diverse cultural, religious, social and educational backgrounds, to advance their businesses and services,’ he said.

The co-founder, Lagos Island Connect (LIC), Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, said that the fair was borne out of the need to help businesses and youths on Lagos Island in particular and Lagos State at large.

According to her, “The local government is the foundation upon which good governance and prosperity is built, hence our focus on that critical level of development.

Without functional and effective institutions at the local government level, we build our policies and strategies on shifting sand.