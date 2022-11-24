Sanwo-Olu, stakeholders to meet on Lagos security

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, security experts and stakeholders are gathering on Thursday, November 24, to discuss measures to further strengthen security in Lagos, Nigeria’s biggest economy state.

The annual event organised by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) is the 16th in the series, and will be held at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island.

A statement by the organisers says the theme of this year’s meeting is “LSSTF stewardship: A review of our activities in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of the Lagos State government”.

“The main focus of this year’s town hall meeting is to take a retrospective look at the current administration’s developmental strides across all spheres of governance particularly in the area of security.

The issues of insecurity has been a major concern in the country and by extension Lagos State, and while security is under the purview of the Federal Government, the ingenuity of the state government to mitigate crime in order to ensure its residents continue to enjoy safety and thriving business in a seemingly conducive environment is worthy of note,” the organisers said.

Abdurrazaq Balogun, the chief executive secretary/CEO of the LSSTF, according to the statement, will, at the meeting, render an account of stewardship and intimate the stakeholders of the agency’s interventions from 2019 till date.

The external auditors to the Fund, Ernst and Young, will give their opinion on the 2021 audit report of the Fund, while Abiodun Alabi, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, will give a report on the activities of the police, including their challenges and achievements in the year under review.

“The event will attract security stakeholders and representatives from every sector of the Lagos economy,” the organisers said.