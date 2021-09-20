Sanwo-Olu signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor has signed the bill prohibiting open cattle grazing in the state into law. The Governor signed the bill into law on Monday.

This was according to a post on the Governor’s media aide on print media, Wale Ajetunmobi, who posted the information on his Facebook page.

“Breaking! Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, this afternoon, signed the bill prohibiting open cattle grazing in Lagos into law,”Ajetunmobi said.

Recall that the Lagos State House of Assembly recently passed the bill entitled, “A bill for a law to Prohibit Open Cattle Grazing In Lagos State, the Trespass of Cattle Land And For Other Connected Purposes”.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa had subsequently directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a clean copy to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent.

The Southern Governors Forum had in July given a deadline of September 1 for states in the region to pass the anti-open grazing bill into law. Since then most Governors across the region have signed the bill into law.