Sanwo-Olu, Shaibu to run at 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, and Philip Shaibu, Edo State Deputy Governor, will be running in the 2022 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, scheduled to hold on February 12, 2022.

“I congratulate the good people of Lagos State, especially the Executive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for putting together the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, the biggest one-day sports event in Africa and one of the top ten marathons in the world in terms of prize money and participants,” said Shaibu while signing the entry form for the marathon, disclosing that he is a distance admirer of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Shaibu, aside from being a golf enthusiast, is also a passionate footballer; he etched his name in sports history when he led the Team Edo football team to win the male football gold medal at the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin.

“Having participated in the highly competitive Okpekpe 10km Road Race on a tough terrain because it is hilly, it will be a great joy to experience the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon alongside my brother Governor Sanwo-Olu. It will be fun to run in Lagos because the course is flat,” Shaibu further stated.

Yussuf Alli, General Manager Access Bank Lagos City Marathon urges politicians and celebrities to emulate Shaibu.

“Being active in sports cures many illnesses and diseases; our leaders and celebrities should emulate Shaibu by embracing sports culture; this will translate into mass participation in sports leading to a healthier workforce and less spending on healthcare by the government”.