Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagos residents of more investment in critical infrastructure to further boost the state’s economy and drive prosperity of the people.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at the commissioning of Demurin/Agidi Roads and Church Street in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, Kosofe Local Government, where he also appealed to the residents to take ownership of public facilities and safeguard them against acts of vandalism, indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

The Demurin road network is a strategic link between Ikorodu-Mile 12 axis and the third axis through Alapere, providing seamless connectivity in both directions, thus a combined length of 2.3 kilometers.’’

Sanwo-Olu said that the Demurin-Agidi Road would significantly enhance connectivity, improved traffic flow, reduce travel time, and eliminate perennial flooding issues.”

“The achievement underscores our commitment to intermodal transportation, which has positively impacted the health and socio-economic well-being of our people.

“This ceremony marks another milestone in our administration’s delivery of life-changing public infrastructure.

Sanwo-Olu added: “This aligns with our THEMES+ Agenda, which emphasizes the provision of critical infrastructure to support economic activities. The rehabilitation of Demurin Road, Agidi Road, and Church Street has revitalised socio-economic activities for thousands of residents and business owners.

“As an administration, we remain committed to delivering strategic link roads in line with the State Transport Master Plan and our THEMES+ Agenda.

“The Demurin-Agidi Road not only connects the Ketu area to other parts of the local government but also serves as a vital bypass for traffic heading to the Mile 12 International Commodities Market and the Owode Onirin Auto Parts Market on Ikorodu Road.”

Also speaking, Olufemi Daramola, the special adviser to the governor on infrastructure, said: “The completion of these roads aligns with the THEMES+ Agenda, particularly in transportation and traffic management, ensuring that inner city roads are motorable, resilient and accessible to all.

