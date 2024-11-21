Sanwo-Olu proposes N3trn budget for 2025

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has proposed a N3 trillion 2025 fiscal expenditure to the state House of Assembly for perusal and approval.

The proposal, tagged ‘Budget of Sustainability,’ has a recurrent expenditure of N1.2 trillion and N1.7 trillion capital expenditure component.

The recurrent expenditure, according to the governor, comprises total overhead, personnel cost, and recurrent debt service as follows: Overhead, N432.580 billion; subventions, N139.728 billion; dedicated funds, N150.278 billion; total personnel cost, N392.000 billion, while recurrent debt charges is put at N125.232 billion.

The budget’s N1.7 trillion capital expenditure is as follows: capital expenditures, N1.452 trillion; repayments, N313.515 billion.

The budget projects a total revenue of N2.597 trillion, while deficit financing is N408 billion. The total revenue comprises internally generated revenue (IGR) of N1.9 trillion, and total federal transfers of N626.1 billion.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

