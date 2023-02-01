Sanwo-Olu promises to reconstruct, remodel Apapa

Babajide Sanwo-Olu the Governor of Lagos State has promised that his administration will reconstruct and remodel Apapa Local government area to meet the mega city plan of the state if he is re-elected.

The governor said his administration is aware of the challenges facing the port city, noting that he has initiated efforts to rejuvenate the city to restore its lost glory.

Sanwo-Olu, who is the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), in the March 11 election, stated this during a meeting with party members and stakeholders in the council on Monday night at the Apapa club.

The Governor who was represented by Fatai Ayoola, chairman of Ajeromi/Ifelodun local government area, said Apapa was too important for Lagos State to be ignored.

“Plans are ongoing to give Apapa mass coloration, there is mass plan to develop and rejuvenate inner parts of the council to meet the mega city plan of the state.

“Government is passionate about Apapa, what ever is going on now, we would rejuvenate the city. Apapa is too important for the state government and the local government to be ignored. Improvement is coming and it is going to be total”, he said.

Idowu Shobanjo, Chairman of Apapa local government areas, said her administration had concentrated on provision of infrastructures across the council since assumption of office, stressing that the vision is to transform the city into a modern port city.

Shobanjo noted that her administration had concluded arrangement with Lagos State Water Corporation for restoration of public water across council in the next few days.

She future pointed out that the council had gotten approval for the building of bus station at Marine bridge, to ease transportation, while seeking the cooperation of Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) and other federal government agencies present in the port city towards providing the needed infrastructures.

“We have done the Apapa mini water works, we are on the journey toward opening our taps again after a while. We have gotten approval to put a bus station at marine bridge, we are working with LAMATA to get routes”, Shobanjo said.

Also speaking, Chiedizie Udeze, chairman of Apapa club, said his administration had initiated plan to revamp and reposition the club after years of neglect.

Udeze said the club was wiling to partner corporate organizations and notable individuals in the council and beyond towards realizing its objectives.