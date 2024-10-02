Sanwo-Olu pledges support as Odua seeks partnership with Lagos

Babajide Sanwo-Olu Governor of Lagos State

The Lagos State Government has pledged its support for the Board and Management of Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL) as part of conviction to compete favourably as a regional and a world-class conglomerate.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos made the pledge when Odu’a Investment Company Limited Board paid a Courtesy call at the Lagos House in Ikeja.

While promising of his Government’s support, Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “We are ready to help you realize the vision for the group. As a state, we are happy we have made the right decisions and you should see us as a willing partner.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended Bimbo Ashiru-led Board for their leadership role in the repositioning drive of the Group.

“I appreciate the leadership of the Odu’a group for making right decision which has always taken the organisation to an enviable heights and for supporting DAWN Commission”, he said.

Promising the State Government’s support for the Group, he stated that “Odu’a is a Group that brings memories to the South-west. We are proud of what you have done. We know that each of you have distinguished yourselves in your career. We believe Odu’a Group will be able to compete with other international companies”, Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor however called on other South-west governors to work together to strengthen the Region, noting that “as South-west governors, we should strengthen our collaborative efforts and see to the growth and development of Odu’a enhancing the legacy for future generations.

Earlier, Bimbo Ashiru, the Board of Odu’a commended Lagos State governor for his Administration’s support to the growth and repositioning of the group while seeking more partnership with the State.

The Group chairman, who gave the commendation applauded the State Government for being proactive in the area of infrastructural development, quality education and good health services, calling on the governor to continue to support the Group to achieve its vision of ‘being a world class conglomerate’

While introducing the new Group Managing Director, Abdulrahman Yinusa, to the governor, Ashiru mentioned that the Group had been growing in leaps and bounds, creating new businesses, receiving Agusto upgrading from A to A+ and making significant progress in its renovation work at Premier Hotel which was being upgraded into a word class hotel with modern facilities.

Ashiru appreciated the six South-west governors for the calibre of individuals appointed into the Board of Odu’a and its subsidiaries describing them as people of high integrity and unblemished records.

