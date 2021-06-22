Sanwo-Olu mourns Eti-Osa East LCDA chairman

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the sudden death of the chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state, Olufunmi Olatunji.

The governor described the late council boss as an extremely loyal politician and an invaluable asset to the All Progressives Council (APC). He said the deceased lived a fulfilled life and impacted lives through selfless service to his family, people of Eti-Osa East LCDA, Lagos State and humanity at large.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message on Tuesday, signed by his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Olatunji’s demise was a big loss to the council and the state.

Olatunji, the chairman of Eti-Osa East LCDA and candidate of the APC in the July 24 local government elections in the state, died on Monday night after a brief illness.

“The death of Olufunmi Olatunji is a painful and great loss to Lagos State. I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat.

“There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly Eti-Osa East LCDA, Lagos APC family and the state as a whole,” he said.