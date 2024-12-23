Sanwo-Olu mandates safety clearance for public charity events following recent stampedes

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced new safety measures for philanthropic events following recent deadly stampedes at charity distribution points across Nigeria.

In a statement released today, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed deep concern over the tragic incidents and extended his condolences to families who lost loved ones. “I sympathize with the families whose loved ones were involved in these tragic events that resulted in the loss of lives,” the governor stated.

To prevent similar tragedies in Lagos State, the governor has mandated that all individuals and organisations planning to distribute items to large gatherings must first obtain clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission.

Read Also: FG orders security measures after fatal stampedes

“The Lagos State Safety Commission has established a partnership with security agencies to ensure effective crowd control at locations with large numbers of people,” Governor Sanwo-Olu explained.

The governor further indicated that event organisers can now register their events and obtain necessary clearance through the Safety Commission’s dedicated platform.

Organisers were encouraged to contact the Lagos State Safety Commission directly for more information on event registration and safety clearance.

Share