Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the Alaro City for spurring more than $1 billion in economic development in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The governor while on a visit to Alaro City, toured residential and industrial investments that have created thousands of jobs across sectors in the state.

Since its launch six years ago, Alaro City has attracted 500 residential investors and 80 companies, contributing to Lagos State’s industrialisation and controlled urban expansion.

“On behalf of Lagos State, I commend Alaro City,” he said. “It is incredible to witness how vision, backed by resilience and execution, is bringing a city like this to life,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu gave credit to President Tinubu, who, during his tenure as the governor of the state, created the Lekki Free Zone.

He visited Ariel Foods, which produces ready-to-use therapeutic food for malnourished children; Starium, a detergent manufacturer owned by BUA Group; and TY Logistics Park, Nigeria’s first Grade A logistics facility. At Universal One, Lekki Free Zone’s leading housing developer, the governor visited recently completed two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Also speaking during the visit,

Frank Mosier, board director of Rendeavour, which has developed Alaro City in partnership with Lagos State Government said the Free Zone scheme in Nigeria has been instrumental to its organisation’s success.

“We commend the government’s investment in infrastructure like the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Lekki-Epe Expressway, which link Alaro City to Lagos and the world.”

In just a few years, Alaro City has attracted local and international investors eager to capitalise on Nigeria’s Free Zone’s pro-business policies, Alaro City’s turnkey infrastructure and rapid growth.

The city’s international-grade roads, including the Alaro Boulevard, an eight-lane, 60-meter-wide road; a dedicated Independent Power Plant scalable to 120MW; fiber-optic connectivity; and mixed-use master plan make it easy to live and scale businesses in a convenient location.

While visiting Alaro City, Sanwo-Olu confirmed that the government is advancing plans for the Lekki International Airport across the expressway from the city, as well as the Green Line Metro connecting Marina with Lekki Free Zone.

