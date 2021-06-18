Sanwo-Olu inaugurates upgraded roads in Ikoyi

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, inaugurated four roads within Ikoyi, Lagos.

He said the inauguration of the rehabilitated/upgraded roads, compromising Thompson Avenue, Milverton, Macdonald, and Lateef Jakande Roads, was part of the efforts to upgrade road infrastructure in Nigeria’s former capital city.

According to the governor, the road upgrade is also reflecting the economic importance of Ikoyi as a real estate hub in the state.

He said the inauguration was also a show of his resolve to provide good infrastructure delivery to improve the living condition of residents.

He said all ‘landmark trees’ were preserved during the construction because of his administration’s passion for environmental protection, and urged Ikoyi residents to see the bigger picture of the development of the axis.

“Our administration is cognizant of the fact that strategic investment in infrastructure is the foundation for long-term growth, and the provision of adequate road infrastructure will generate a strong economic base for improved productivity and standard of living.

“As you can see, our effort to relocate some trees around Ikoyi was not to de-green Ikoyi but to systematically ensure the sustenance of development efforts such as road pavement and ancillary infrastructure development.

“We told residents that some of the long-standing trees would pave way for new ones, while some already beautified spaces would be cleared and the trees appropriately replaced,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the newly constructed roads would improve interconnectivity, ease gridlock and address the perennial flooding in the axis.

He appealed to residents to take ownership of the project, shun street trading and other infractions capable of causing infrastructure decay.

The governor appealed to residents to pay their land use charges, which were little contributions to drive development.

He also announced the flag-off of three major roads; Cooper, McPherson and Queens Drive.

He urged Julius Berger to immediately move to site to begin the construction, which must be delivered within 12 months.

Special adviser to the governor on works and infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, said the roads, with a combined length of 3,747 metres, linked emerging estates within the axis.

She said the rehabilitation of roads in Ikoyi was strategic because it addressed gridlock, flooding and interconnectivity to other major roads in the area.

“I have no doubt that these road projects hold considerable socioeconomic benefits for residents and those working in Ikoyi,” she said.

The lawmaker representing Eti-Osa II Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Gbolahan Yishau, thanked the governor for embarking on the project.

Yishau, who represented the speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, expressed delight that the governor was committed to the regeneration of Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and other GRAs in the state and assured that the infrastructure would be properly maintained.