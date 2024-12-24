Sanwo-Olu hail residents, assures of better 2025

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with residents of the state, particularly the Christians as they join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

Speaking at the Lagos House, Marina on Tuesday, during a presentation of a book, titled “Beyond Rhetorics: Sanwo-Olu Unprecedented” written in his honour by the Lagos State Governors Office Correspondents (LAGOCO), Sanwo-Olu assured that his administration would do more for Lagos residents next year.

“We wish you all the very best of the season. We say to you that, next year, we will work better, smarter, bigger for the citizens of Lagos” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while appreciating LAGOCO for the book, described journalists, particularly those covering the Lagos State Governor’s Office as the “real engine of growth.”

“We want to assure you that we will not disappoint you. We will ensure that the book is available in every nook and cranny of the State and even beyond the state.

“Through its pages, readers will find insights into the governance and leadership principles that guide our administration, as well as the collaborative spirit that drives our vision for a better Lagos.

“I extend my gratitude to LAGOCO for this initiative and to everyone who has contributed to the creation of this book. Together, we will continue to work towards a Lagos that is not only a hub of innovation and opportunity but also a beacon of hope for future generations.”

