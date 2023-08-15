Sanwo-Olu appoints six new special advisers

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, on Monday, nominated six new “non-cabinet” Special Advisers to fill various positions throughout the state’s ministries.

The appointment, which is effective right away, was made public by Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Secretary to the State Government, in a statement on Monday.

The new hires are Mr. Olalekan Balogun, Special Adviser, Economic Planning & Budget; Dr. Iyabo Ayoola, Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit; and Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, Special Adviser, Community Development.

Some include Very Rev. Bukola Adebiyi, Dr. Abdullahi Jebe, and Ismail Odesanya are the three special advisers for the Christian, Muslim, and South-West integration faiths respectively.

The SSG congratulated the new hires and urged them to support Governor Sanwo-Olu’s plan for a Greater Lagos with their efforts.