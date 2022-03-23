Sanwo-Olu appoints Oke-Osayintolu as permanent secretary of LASEMA

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State has appointed Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu as the permanent secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

According to a statement by Nosa Okunbor, head of Public Affairs of LASEMA, the appointment of Oke-Osanyintolu as the pioneer permanent secretary of LASEMA was announced by Hakeem Muri-Okunola, head of service.

Okunbor stated that Oke-Osayintolu’s appointment was due to his outstanding performance, diligence, commitment and selfless service to the State.

The LASEMA spokesman said that Oke-Osanyintolu conceptualised and developed the 3-digit emergency number in Lagos State and coordinated the state response during Ebola outbreak in Lagos.

“Osanyintolu, who was a former director-general of LASEMA, was behind the conceptualisation and development of the Command Control Centre in Lagos. He also conceptualised and developed relief camp for victims of disasters in Lagos State,” he said.

According to Okunbor, the new permanent secretary was a team member in the conceptualisation and development of Lagos State response plan, contingency plan and syllabus for emergency/disaster management in Lagos State.

He was also a member of the team that conceptualised and developed First Burns Centre in Nigeria, Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos State.

“Oke-Osanyintolu coordinated States responses in managing more than 20,000 major and minor disasters in Lagos and states, such as, Ogun, Edo, Oyo and Borno. He also coordinated Dana plane crash, Associate Plane crash, helicopter crash at Opebi, fire disasters in Ijegun, Abule Egba pipeline vandalization and Abule-Ado gas explosion,” Okunbor added.