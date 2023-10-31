Sanusi lauds Tinubu’s “politically courageous” reforms, urges patience

Former Central bank governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has lauded the decisions of President Bola Tinubu to liberalize the foreign exchange market and end costly petrol subsidies.

Sanusi, who spoke at the sixth annual convening on Impact Investing, described the decisions as “politically courageous.”

He however urged Nigerians, who are contending with the negative short term implications of the reforms, to be patient as the new administration gradually reverses the damaging policies of the previous one.

“There will be a period that we have to be patient. We need to tell ourselves the truth, the things we have been doing about the economy in the last ten to twelve years need to change and this government has done what others couldn’t do,” Sanusi said.

“We need to support the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the quest to resolve issues relating to Naira recovery. We also must improve our earnings as a country,” Sanusi said.