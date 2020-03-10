Sanusi gets board appointment in Kaduna a day after dethronement as emir

The Kaduna State government on Tuesday announced the appointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was deposed as emir of Kano on Monday, into the board of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

The reconstitution of the board of KADIPA was approved by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, according to a statement from the Kaduna State Government House.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai has appointed His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II into the board of KADIPA. The appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the deputy governor, and has as internal members senior officials of the Kaduna State government,” Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser to the governor on media and publicity, said in a statement, Tuesday.

“Governor El-Rufai said that Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi, who before becoming Emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles. Malam Nasir El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is honoured to be able to call on the services of a man of such calibre to drive its development,” Adekeye said.

“Te governor also said that he is confident that the new board, which includes the most senior officers of the state, will further propel KADIPA to greater success in attracting investments to Kaduna State. He disclosed that the external members have been carefully chosen to further reinforce the investment credentials of the state.”

Established in 2015, KADIPA has led the investment drive of the state and anchored the implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Charter that earned Kaduna State World Bank recognition as the number one place for doing business in Nigeria.

The new board of KADIPA has as members Hadiza Balarabe (chairman), Muhammadu Sanusi II (vice-chairman), Balarabe Abbas Lawal, secretary to the state government; Bariatu Y. Mohammed, head of service; Jimi Lawal, senior adviser-counsellor; and Aisha Dikko, attorney-general, Kaduna State.

Others are Idris Nyam, commissioner, business, innovation & technology; Fausat Ibikunle, commissioner, housing & urban development; Thomas Gyang, commissioner, planning & budget commission; Farida Dankaka, KACCIMA; Amal Hassan, Private Sector; Hafiz Bayero, MD, Kaduna Markets Development Company; Altine Jibrin, director-general, KADGIS, and Umma Aboki, executive secretary, KADIPA.