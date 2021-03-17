Samsung refreshes offerings with new Galaxy A series for all users

The new Samsung Galaxy A series enables everyone to experience awesome technology

at a price that suits their needs

Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A32, A52 and A72, making powerful innovation accessible to everyone. The latest Samsung Galaxy A series unveiled globally on March 17, 2021, enables users to communicate and express themselves with awesome camera, immerse in a clear viewing experience with a smooth scrolling display, and enjoy greater peace of mind with innovative Galaxy foundation features including; water resistance and a long-lasting battery. Galaxy A series will also expand users’ mobile experience by providing access to the wider Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices, such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy SmartTag, and Galaxy Tab.

“Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That is why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A series to democratise Galaxy innovations for everyone,” said Iretiogo Oke, head of marketing at Samsung Nigeria. “The Galaxy A32, A52and A72 encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price.”

With the new A series offerings, Samsung has set the bar high for camera quality, enabling users to turn 4K videos into 8MP resolution image with 4K video snap; create sharp and steady images day or night and add style and unique flair to content using AR Emoji, My Filter and AR lenses from Snapchat with Fun Mode.

The phones come with awesome display and refined design, which allows

Samsung to enhance experiences and style with a vivid display and sophisticated design to fit and reflect user’s life. The display is ‘Eye Care’ certified, and automatically adjusts the display’s colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with ‘Eye Comfort Shield.

As well, the new Galaxy A series experience is enhanced by the seamless connections and new opportunities offered through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem; the SmartThings, which connects to and controls thousands of devices in a smart home environment.

It also comes with the Galaxy essentials that all Galaxy users deserve to have; peace of mind, amid taking chances and get messy without worry as the Galaxy A52 and A72 are water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating.

The Galaxy A32 and A72 come with a 5,000mAh battery while the A 52, a 4,500mAh battery. The A52 and A72 are equipped with the Galaxy essentials including stereo speakers and external memory up to 1terabyte.

Also, the phones feature the redesigned One UI 3, which enables more intuitive experiences and consistent interactions by increasing speed, reducing distractions and highlighting important information. The Galaxy A52 and A72 will support software upgrades for three generations, and regular security updates for a minimum of four years.

With the recent launch, the new Galaxy A Series, which comes in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White colours, will be available in all Samsung stores nationwide.