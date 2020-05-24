BusinessDay
Sallah: Malami felicitates with Muslims, urges observance of COVID-19 rules to curb spread

Malami
As the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN)  felicitates with Muslims faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid al-fitr, he urged them to observe the guidelines put in place to curb COVID-19 pandemic.
He said in view of the pandemic,  Muslims across the country should observe all laid down safety protocols and guidelines issued by the authorities with a view to containing the spread of the disease in the country.
Malami also called for ceaseless and fervent prayers for the nation against the spread of COVID-19.
In a press statement by Umar Gwandu, spokesman to the minister  on Sunday, Malami reminded Muslims faithful that Ramadan fast comes with numerous lessons, including sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy, among others.
Malami, therefore urges Muslims as they celebrate Eid-fitr to continue to be law-abiding, have sober reflection and exhibit the imbibed lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan fast.
 Minister salutes the commitment of clerics in enlightening their followers on various issues during the months urging them to maintain the tempo even beyond the period of Ramadan.
