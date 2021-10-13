Saleh, WHO expert, to speak on new malaria vaccine at AUN-Atiku institute lecture

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has announced the resumption of its Development and Leadership Lecture series under the auspices of the AUN-Atiku Institute.

The institution also named Jalal-Eddeen Saleh, World Health Organisation (WHO) expert, as the first speaker. A statement signed by Daniel Okereke, executive director, Marketing & Communication, stated.

Saleh, Northwest Zonal coordinator and national professional officer for Malaria in the WHO National Country Office, will be speaking on the topic: ‘The New Malaria Vaccine: What does it mean?”

According to the release, the lecture will take place in the University’s e-library auditorium on Thursday, October 14, 2021, by 6:30pm.

Margee Ensign, AUN president, who welcomed the choice of Saleh as keynote speaker and especially his choice of topic, said: “Dr. Saleh is one of the world’s top authorities on public health. The University is delighted to welcome him as he shares with us the truly joyous news about the new Malaria vaccine and its implications.”

Ensign also noted that “The new vaccine has brought the menace of malaria back to global attention; the global health expert and epidemiologist will lead a discussion into the expected impact of its introduction on public health. Malaria remains a primary cause of preventable deaths in Nigeria, resulting in 95,000 deaths in 2018. Children under the age of 5 are the most vulnerable group targeted by this life-threatening disease and accounted for 67 percent of worldwide malaria cases in 2019.”

Saleh, the statement noted is a Fellow of the Faculty of Public Health, the United Kingdom, and the American College of Physicians. He is also an illustrious Infectious Diseases Epidemiologist with expertise in global health and maternal and child health.

In his present responsibility as Zonal Coordinator for the Northwest Zone, responsible for all WHO programmes and operations across the zone, Saleh and his team of fellow experts provide technical assistance to Nigerian Governments at federal, state and LGA levels on all aspects of Public Health services in order to align with WHO public health objectives.

These include the GPW13 (WHO’s strategic Thirteenth General Program of Work, covering the period 2019-2023, and which aims to achieve measurable impacts on people’s health at the country level; the CCSIII, which is the third generation country cooperation strategy under WHO auspices; and the National Health Strategic Development Plan (NHSDP).

The WHO expert balances public health policy monitoring and evaluation with working with partners and program management to bridge the gap between scientific, medical, and governmental organisations to ensure the achievement of universal health coverage in line with sustainable development goals of the United Nations

The AUN-Atiku Institute, formerly the AUN-Atiku Centre for Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Development, was established in 2014 by President Margee Ensign who presided over the first lecture in the series delivered by the globally-acclaimed Latin American development activist, Professor Martin Burt titled, ‘The Poverty Elimination Approach.’

Rwandan peace activist and community peacebuilder, Ms. Felicite Rwemarika was the Keynote Speaker at the 2nd AUN-Atiku Institute Lecture with the topic: ‘Peace Building Through Sports’ while Professor Vrajlal Sapovadia delivered the 3rd lecture: ‘Strengthening Nigerian Family Businesses to Promote Socio-Economic Development.’

Ike Chioke, Nigerian financial investment advisor and Rhodes Scholar, was the guest speaker for the 4th lecture: ‘Review of APC Manifesto in the Context of Current Economic Realities.’

Arman Navasardyan, who spoke on ‘Humanitarian Coordination Architecture and Importance in the Context of Northeast Nigeria,’ was the 5th lecturer.

Columbian politician, Professor Edinson Delgado whose topic was ‘Economic Development and Global Leadership: A Colombian Perspective,’ was the 6th.

The seventh lecture was delivered on September 22, 2016, by two U.S. experts on African affairs, Carl LeVan and Matthew T. Page, who spoke on ‘Improving U.S. Anti-corruption Policy in Nigeria.’ Dr. Jalal-Eddeen Saleh’s will be the 10th in the lecture series.

The AUN-Atiku Institute coordinates all AUN’s development initiatives, providing community-based solutions in the areas of education, livelihood support, youth empowerment, sustainability and peacebuilding.

Presently, the AUN-Atiku Institute (AUN-AI) is implementing three major donor-funded intervention programmes in the region. They are: the USAID-funded Strengthening Education in the Northeast Nigeria States (SENSE), an early grade reading intervention targeting 5000 teachers, 200,000 learners, and 100 education managers across Adamawa and Gombe states; the Building Resilience Through Sustainable Agriculture project funded by the German Development Agency, GIZ; and the Livelihoods Empowerment for IDPs, funded by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).