Rwanda bans petrol motorbike taxis to drive electric transition

Rwanda has announced that petrol-driven motorbike taxis will no longer be registered in the capital, Kigali, starting next year. This initiative, championed by the Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, aims to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, especially within the taxi sector, which dominates public transportation in the city.

The decision is aligned with Rwanda’s national commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 38% by 2030 as part of its sustainability agenda. Gasore emphasized that shifting to electric motorbikes is expected to cut pollution significantly while promoting the use of more efficient energy sources.

The initiative focuses exclusively on Kigali’s motorbike taxis—a move that acknowledges both the city’s air quality challenges and the pivotal role of motorbikes in urban mobility.

To ease the shift to electrification, the Rwandan government has introduced several subsidies and incentives designed to make the transition accessible and sustainable. These include reduced electricity tariffs for charging stations and tax breaks for companies involved in the production of batteries and electric vehicles.

The approach is also intended to attract investment in the local electric mobility industry, with several companies expressing interest in the sector.

Statistics from the Ministry of Infrastructure estimate that Rwanda currently has about 110,000 motorbikes nationwide, with 70,000 serving as taxis. Of these, 30,000 operate within Kigali, underscoring the significant environmental impact this policy could have if successfully implemented.

Policymakers hope that the transition will reduce urban emissions while creating a new demand for skilled labour in electric vehicle maintenance and charging infrastructure.

With the policy set to take effect in just weeks, Rwanda’s government is working closely with stakeholders to ensure a smooth rollout. For now, the focus is on public awareness campaigns, encouraging motorbike owners and operators to embrace the shift and access available subsidies.

