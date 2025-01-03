Russian drone hits Kyiv, kills one, injures four

Ukraina, Kijów, 26.10.2024. Na zdjêciu z 25 bm. miejsce uderzenia drona Szached wojsk rosyjskich w budynek mieszkalny w Kijowie. W wyniku ataku mieræ ponios³o dziecko, a piêæ osób zosta³o rannych. Trwa inwazja Rosji na Ukrainê. (amb) PAP/Vladyslav Musiienko

Russian drones targeted at Ukrainian capital Kyiv have killed one person and injured four others, military and civilian officials said. Russia has launched multiple barrages across Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, its air defences shot down 60 out of 93 Russian drones launched at Ukraine since the early hours of Friday.

Al Jazeera reports that Moscow’s forces have escalated aerial attacks across Ukraine in recent days, including a New Year’s Day drone attack targeting central Kyiv that killed two people. In the latest barrage, a truck driver was killed by drone debris, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, acting governor for the Kyiv region.

He said the debris also damaged several houses, injuring four people, including a 16-year-old boy. The Ukrainian Air Force said that 26 other drones were “lost”, about Ukraine’s use of electronic warfare to redirect Russian drones.

In all, Russian drones targeted nine regions across the country including Kyiv, officials said. The military added that residential and commercial buildings were also damaged in the Donetsk region in the east and the Chernihiv region in the north.

The Russian military said air defence units had downed four Ukrainian missiles in the region, and the regional governor said the attacks damaged a high-rise apartment block and other buildings in an adjacent village.



