UPDATED: Russia declares temporary ceasefire in Ukraine

The Russian military will observe a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine starting Saturday by 10am Moscow time to allow civilians to evacuate, Russian state media reported.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine.

It would be the first breakthrough in allowing civilians to escape the war.

Read also: Sanctions on Russia: Everything you should know

The Russian Defense Ministry’s statement carried by the RIA Novosti and Tass agencies said it has agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha “from 10 a.m. Moscow time.”

Russia’s Interfax news agency said Russian forces would be introducing a “quiet regime” from 10 am Moscow time on Saturday to allow people to leave both Mariupol, a port on the Sea of Azov, and the eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha.

“Humanitarian corridors and exit routes have been agreed with the Ukrainian side,” a statement from the Russian defence ministry said.

“Today, March 5, from 10am Moscow time the Russian side is declaring a “quiet regime” and humanitarian corridors are being opened for civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha.”

It was not immediately clear from the terse statement how long the routes would remain open.

Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s security council, had called on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to allow children, women and the elderly to escape the fighting, calling such corridors “question No. 1.”

Officials in Mariupol, a city of roughly 500,000 people, said the city has come under almost unceasing bombardment from Russian positions for the past five days, leaving most of its population without electricity, heat and water.