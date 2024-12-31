Meet Margarita Simonyan, the Russian media executive and journalist who has been instrumental in shaping Russia’s global media presence. As the editor-in-chief of RT (formerly Russia Today), a Russian state-owned news agency, Simonyan has been credited with transforming RT into a global media powerhouse, increasing its reach and influence worldwide, and particularly driving expansion into African markets.

Under her leadership, RT has become a prominent voice in the global media landscape, providing alternative perspectives on global issues and challenging the dominant narratives. However, Simonyan’s helm at RT has not been without controversy. She has been sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States for her role in promoting what is termed Russian propaganda and disinformation.

Despite these challenges, Simonyan remains a prominent figure in Russian journalism and a key player in shaping the country’s global media narrative. Her commitment to providing alternative perspectives on global issues has enabled RT to establish and maintain its place as a major player in the global media landscape, debunking the myth that private financing ensures impartiality.

How do you balance editorial independence with state funding at RT?

Hundreds, if not thousands, of news media outlets globally receive public financing, just like RT. Notable examples include Voice of America, the BBC, and France 24, all of which claim editorial independence without being challenged. Despite this, some outlets, like Voice of America, are mandated by their charter to report news consistently with their country’s foreign policy ¹.

The notion that private financing ensures impartiality is a myth. In reality, publishers and broadcasters often have corporate and political interests. Many are run or staffed by government alumni, which can influence their reporting. For instance, German newspaper Bild is required to maintain a pro-NATO, pro-Israel stance in its reporting. In the US, it’s common for privately-owned newspapers to endorse presidential candidates. However, in 2024, the owners of the Washington Post and LA Times prohibited their editors from making endorsements.

This highlights the complexity of media financing and its potential impact on editorial independence. While public financing can raise concerns about government influence, private financing is not always a guarantee of impartiality. Ultimately, media outlets must strive for transparency and diverse perspectives to maintain credibility and trust with their audiences.

What drives RT’s editorial stance on global issues?

RT’s motto, “Question More,” serves as a guiding principle for our mission to provide a comprehensive understanding of the world. We cater to a diverse, international audience, and our newsroom strives to uncover overlooked stories, amplify ignored voices, and showcase alternative perspectives. Additionally, we offer the Russian point of view, providing a unique lens through which to examine global issues.

We acknowledge that global issues are inherently complex, and we embrace this complexity in our reporting. In contrast to the prevalent reductionism in Western media, which often oversimplifies issues into binary oppositions of right and wrong, we seek to provide nuanced coverage. This approach is particularly important for regions like Russia and Africa, which have long been subject to simplistic, reductionist narratives. Our commitment is to move beyond these limitations and provide a more accurate, multifaceted understanding of the world.

How does RT address criticism of biased reporting on African issues?

The notion of objectivity in news is a concept perpetuated by Western establishment media, which positions itself as the global authority on truth. This self-proclaimed status serves to validate its own inherent biases. However, it is impossible to completely detach a news story from its context and the perspective of the reporter. The influence of a media outlet’s home country and its interests is inevitably reflected in its reporting.

For instance, it is unthinkable for a media outlet to openly support a nation or entity with which its home country is at odds. This inherent bias is a natural aspect of the reporting process. RT’s primary objective is not to appease critics or placate naysayers, but rather to serve our diverse audience. We take pride in being a voice of dissent, offering alternative perspectives and challenging dominant narratives.

What is paramount is that all RT reporting adheres to stringent standards: our stories are grounded in verifiable facts, sourced from credible authorities, and our contributors represent a broad spectrum of views. By maintaining these high standards, we provide our audience with a rich and nuanced understanding of global events.

How has RT adapted to changing media landscapes?

From a technological standpoint, RT has been at the forefront of innovation since its inception in 2005. Unlike legacy media outlets, which have had to adapt to the digital age, RT was born digital and has consistently embraced new technologies to stay ahead of the curve.

We were among the first to leverage social media platforms, such as Twitter, to reach our audience. Our YouTube presence has been particularly noteworthy, with RT becoming the first TV news channel to surpass 1 billion views, and later, 10 billion views, before the platform suspended our account.

RT has also pushed the boundaries of immersive storytelling, producing the world’s first panoramic 360-degree videos in space, including footage from inside the International Space Station and during a spacewalk. Today, we continue to innovate, incorporating AI-generated news presenters alongside our human hosts.

However, our impact extends beyond technological advancements. RT has played a significant role in challenging the dominant narratives and breaking free from the Western-made media echo chamber. By providing a platform for diverse voices and perspectives, we have helped to reshape the media landscape and promote a more nuanced understanding of global events.

What motivated RT’s expansion into African markets?

We are witnessing a significant shift in the global power dynamics, with the BRICS nations and the Global South countries increasingly asserting their influence. Africa, with its rich resources, diverse cultures, and growing economies, plays a vital role in this emerging multipolar world.

As a global news organization, it is essential for us to reflect this changing landscape in our content and distribution strategies. We have been actively expanding our presence in Africa, developing more dedicated Africa-focused programming, and forging partnerships with local media outlets and organizations.

This strategic focus on Africa is not a recent development, but rather a natural progression of our commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices and perspectives. By strengthening our ties with African nations and showcasing their stories, challenges, and triumphs, we aim to contribute to a more nuanced understanding of the continent and its people.

How does RT approach coverage of African news, balancing local perspectives with global context?

RT boasts an extensive network of partner journalists on the ground in dozens of African countries, providing us with a unique, local perspective on the continent’s diverse stories. This approach is consistent with our global strategy, where we collaborate with reporters and experts from around the world to offer comprehensive coverage of international issues.

By leveraging our nearly two decades of experience in covering complex global topics, we bring together a diverse range of voices and perspectives, often overlooked or ignored by other media outlets. This commitment to showcasing underreported stories and viewpoints is a hallmark of RT’s journalistic approach, enabling us to provide a more nuanced and accurate understanding of Africa and its place in the world.

Can you discuss RT’s reporting on conflicts in Africa, such as the Tigray War or Mali insurgency?

When it comes to conflict coverage, whether in African countries or elsewhere, our perspective is that, in the vast majority of cases, these conflicts are matters for the participating parties to resolve among themselves, without external interference, which is often advocated by former colonial powers.

What role does RT play in promoting African voices and perspectives globally?

Our objective is to amplify local perspectives and avoid the oversimplified rhetoric frequently employed by Western media in their coverage of Africa. We recognize and appreciate the intricacies of each country, including their unique politics, history, culture, and strategic interests. Conversely, we believe that African voices benefit significantly from RT’s genuinely global reach. Our Africa-related news stories are published in multiple languages and across various platforms. Programs like “Lumumba’s Africa,” hosted by the internationally renowned pan-Africanist, activist, and Professor PLO Lumumba, are translated into multiple languages and broadcast on RT channels worldwide, reaching audiences from Latin America to Asia.

How does RT navigate diplomatic tensions between Russia and Western nations?

When tensions between the West and Russia escalate into targeted actions against RT, such as outright bans in the US and the EU, it inevitably affects our logistical operations and our ability to reach audiences in these countries. However, we remain undeterred. When a door is closed, we will find a window; if a window is shut, we will find a way in through the cracks. We are not intimidated, and RT is not going anywhere. We will persist in doing our job as journalists, unwavering in our commitment to delivering news and perspectives to our global audience.

What insights do you have on Russia’s strategic interests in Africa?

Russia’s commitment to strengthening ties with Africa was evident in the 2023 Russia-Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg. This summit built upon the momentum established by the first Russia-Africa Summit in 2019, which aimed to promote comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia and African nations across various sectors.

The 2023 summit saw the participation of 49 delegations, with 17 heads of state in attendance, including notable figures such as Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, and Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe. RT’s coverage of the event featured interviews with prominent African leaders, descendants of influential African figures, and collaborations with African journalists and public figures.

Russia’s efforts to deepen its ties with Africa are motivated by a desire to establish mutually beneficial partnerships, untainted by the colonial legacy that has often characterized Western interactions with the continent. By fostering cooperation in areas such as trade, nuclear energy, and security, Russia aims to promote peace, security, and development in Africa.

How does RT report on global events impacting Africa, like climate change or pandemics?

I believe that both Russia and African countries appreciate the reality of living in a diverse, complex, multipolar world, where every voice deserves to be heard and considered. Until a universal solution to the world’s problems is found, we must respect the fact that different regions experience these challenges uniquely, allowing nations to explore their own approaches to addressing them. Consequently, we strive to report on these issues with maximum nuance and context.

What inspired your career in journalism and leadership?

I never envisioned myself as the Editor-in-Chief of a global news network; my true aspiration was to be a writer. Fortunately, I still have the opportunity to pursue this passion – I am on the verge of publishing my fifth book, a novel that explores our collective near-future. Interestingly, it was my writing, specifically a collection of poems, that initially caught the attention of a local TV station in my hometown of Krasnodar, southern Russia. The station hired me while I was still a university student, providing me with a foothold in journalism. This eventually led me to the front lines of the Chechen conflict and the presidential press pool. I largely learned the ropes through hands-on experience. When, at the age of 25, I was entrusted with launching Russia’s first international, foreign-language TV news network, I felt compelled to rise to the challenge and deliver the best possible outcome. Now, we are approaching RT’s 20th anniversary, a milestone that will be celebrated in less than a year.

What are RT’s expansion plans, particularly in Africa?

RT is already available throughout many African countries in English, French and Arabic, on TV and online. In 2023 RT became the first Russian channel to join the African Union of Broadcasting. We plan to expand into territories where we are not yet available, to broaden the network of local, African journalists with whom we collaborate, and partners amongst African media outlets, so that we can go both wider and deeper with our Africa coverage.

How do you measure RT’s success and impact?

RT’s global reach has expanded significantly, with nearly 14 billion views in 2023 alone. This growth is particularly notable in Africa, where RT has established a strong presence. According to Gen. Michael Langley, Head of US Africa Command, Russia’s narrative has gained more traction than the US government’s in the region.

Germany’s leading FAZ newspaper has also acknowledged RT’s success, stating that “Russia won, first and foremost, the information war” by building a dense network in Africa. This sentiment is echoed by prominent Western figures, including US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and chief EU diplomat Josep Borrell, who have expressed concerns about the West losing the information war to RT.

RT’s appeal in Africa can be attributed to its diverse range of programming, including shows hosted by prominent African figures like Professor P.L.O. Lumumba. The network has also collaborated with international personalities such as Larry King, Julian Assange, and Anupam Kher.

What’s most rewarding for RT is the daily feedback from viewers and readers worldwide, who appreciate the network’s work and encourage it to expand into more markets and languages, including native African languages.

What legacy do you envision for RT in the global media landscape?

Our legacy would be that we provided people with a more accurate and nuanced understanding of the world. We successfully challenged Western censorship and dominant narratives, offering an alternative perspective. Most importantly, we demonstrated that it’s possible to break free from the constraints of mainstream media and tell stories that might otherwise go unreported.

