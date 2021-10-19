Rowlands, Dentsu Africa chief, others to speak at WIMCA 2021

One of Africa’s most influential woman leaders and CEO of Dentsu, Sub-Sahara Africa, Dawn Rowlands is billed as the star attraction at the annual Women In Marketing and Communications Conference/Awards (WIMCA) scheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The venue is Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos at 9 am.

A statement by the organisers, a copy of which was sent to BusinessDay, said that the theme for this year’s event is ‘Women in Leadership: Building a strong Professional PIE (Performance, Image, Exposure).’

Rowlands would be speaking on ‘Engaging Female Consumers in Challenging Times’ alongside other notable professionals in the business of brand management and the integrated marketing communication industry.

Others are Ayodele Otujinrin, marketing manager, Godrej; Bunmi Adeniba, marketing director, Unilever; Iquo Ukoh, managing director, Entod Marketing; Ilyas Kazeem, group marketing director, Eat ‘N’ Go Africa; and Charity Ilevbare, Category Lead (Life Care), Seven Up.

According to the statement, “Other speakers are Steve Babaeko, CEO, X3M Ideas; Victor Gbenga Afolabi, GCEO, GDM Group; Debola William, GM Marketing, UAC FOODS; Adebola William, Group CEO, Red Media; Funmilayo Falola, Head, Brand & Marketing Comms, Wema Bank Plc, and Tokunboh George Taylor, managing director, Hills+Knowlton Strategies.”

The other sub-theme is the career development session, ‘Maximising work-life integration in the new norm.’

The event, WIMCA, is divided into two segments that hold on the same day; the conference and the awards. The conference has two sections that include- a career development session, and a Marketing to women session. The Awards segment comes at the end of the conference presentations.

According to the release, “Dawn made her mark in the world of media and fast became one of the youngest media entrepreneurs in SA. Having built and sold two businesses before the age of 35, she is an accomplished female leader. Dentsu Aegis Network has given her the opportunity to develop the African Region, which has been an amazing journey from 40 to over 1500 passionate people.

“She has been responsible for the growth of the SSA Network expanding the footprint in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania taking DAN SSA from 5 owned markets to 10 in just 6 months. DAN now has offices in Mozambique, Zambia, Uganda, Senegal and Ivory Coast. She has been strategic in expanding Dentsu Aegis Network’s vision of being 100percent digital by 2020 going from almost obscurity in the market.”

Speaking on the choice of Dawn Rowlands, the Convener of WIMCA and Publisher of Brand Communicator, Joshua Ajayi said: “Dawn Rowlands is one of the industry best and she will be coming to WIMCA to inspire other women professionals and participants on marketing to women while she speaks alongside other notable industry leaders.

“Over the years, WIMCA has been a platform for marketing and communications discourse and empowerment for women in Nigeria, and this year we have expanded our net to other African countries and beyond the continent with the choice of our speaker.”