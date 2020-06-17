Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic donates water 28 tanks to LASG

The Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic has donated 28 water tanks to the Lagos State government to encourage handwashing across the 20 local government areas with the aim to contain the spread of COVID-19 also known as coronavirus

President of the club, Sunit Deb Roy said the donation became necessary due to the increasing rate of the virus in Lagos.

According to him, this donation will encourage handwashing, which is one of the few known preventive measures against virus.

Read also: Beijing braces for coronavirus second wave as city shuts market

“We have seen that Lagos has a very high rate of COVID-19 infection, and the best thing that should be done in this situation is to wash our hands, maintain social distancing and wear a mask,” said Roy while handing over the water tanks recently.

Conceived by the Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, the Covid-19 water tanks project was, however, sponsored by two corporate companies- Geepee Tanks Nig. Ltd and Chellaram Nig. Ltd as they both donated 21 tanks( 500 litres each) and seven tanks (1000 litres each) respectively, with G O C Bada as the project leader.

Wale Ahmed, the Lagos commissioner for local government and community affairs, represented by Zhenfah Dosunmi, a director in the state, appreciated the Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic for supporting the fight against COVID-19.

“The most important protocol of fighting COVID-19 is hand-washing and so the tanks we have received from the club will go a long way in the fight,” Ahmed said.