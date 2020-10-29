Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic charts a new course for human service

In the spirit of celebrating Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic wishes the country more fruitful years.

As a result, the club whose vision is to encourage, promote and foster the ideal of service to humanity recently celebrated the investiture of the it’s president for 2020-21, Vinod Kaurani.

The event was the first of its kind in Rotary District 9110, held as an hybrid event, with few members in attendance and more participated online live.

In order to foster its objectives, Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic born in March 14, 2019, with well articulated vision, was to run on the shoulders of its professional members and business persons since the club was chartered.

Speaking on the formation of the club, the Charter President, Rtn (Dr) Sunit Deb Roy said, “We made the Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic the first International Club of District 9110, presently having members from 6 different nationalities and increasing. We had achieved also a 55% membership growth, completed 37 club activities which included service projects, community projects and celebrations. We achieved 45% women membership etc.”

In a consorted efforts to remain focused to the vision of the club, a young articulate, intelligent, vision-driven who believes in achieving results via collaboration, Rtn. Vinod Kaurani confidently took the baton from the past president to continue service of humanity.

Kaurani stated that the race of 2020-21 will be successfully completed with the support of President Elect 2021-22 Rtn Mamta Deb Roy, and Opportunity Secretary Rtn Rocheet Abbi, along with the competencies of ‘Opportunity Treasurer’ Rtn Suresh esh Nayak.

While speaking on the club’s projects for the year 2020/21 planned and initiated, Kaurani said that project such as tree plantation exercise was a successful virtual project, keeping in mind social distancing, believing that tree planting around our environment promotes ventilation.

He said further that the club has interest in supporting healthy living in Nigeria and outside the country, and Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic had screened 100 men for prostate cancer, via sponsorship given to the club’s district.

On the area of public relations, Kaurani said that the club has developed social media platforms to make its operations technology driven. He narrated the role the club played in eradicating polio in Nigeria and beyond.

In his appreciation to club members who have contributed in one way or the other to the achievement of the club and also making his installation a reality, Kaurani said, “though the club is 18 months, it has achieved feat in the area of human empowerment, segregation of plastic waste, cerebral palsy project, hygiene and sanitation project, mental health project, vocational training, feeding the needy/we care project, economic and community service, maternity and child care, education and school project etc. Our record of achievement is outstanding, even as projects are being ably guided by our Vice President, Rtn Sadan and Melanta and supported by Director and chairperson, First Lady Rtn Pallavi Kaurani.

The Segregation project is the flagship project of the club and supports the segregation drive of LAWMA under the leadership of the MD Mr. Ibrahim Adejuwon Odumboni, and guided by him Mr Suleiman gracefully participated in the inauguration of the project along with the District Governor Rtn Bola Oyebade, District 9110. The segregation project, phase 1 has been sponsored by Tolaram Group, under the guidance of honorary member Rtn Mohan Vaswani.

In addition, the New Club Adviser, Rtn Sanjeev Tandon, with his rotary experience of more than 30 years, said, “it has been a dream to give back to society by serving humanity with ideas of rotary.