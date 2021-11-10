Romat Transport launches luxury car rental service in Enugu

Romat Transport Ltd, an intra and inter-state transporter, has launched a luxury car rental services in Enugu State, on the back of a rigorous research on providing mobility for people travelling into the coal city.

“Enugu has been the capital of the old eastern region and houses the first international Airport in South East; and it boasts of numerous visitors who come into the state for various functions,” Matthew Aroh, board chairman and CEO, Romat Transport Ltd, said.

He said that the company’s board took the decision to offer the service as a way of aiding people to own a car indirectly while in the state.

Read also: Transport Tech Company, Bossbus Partners Jim Iyke

He further said that Romat Transport will take away the stress of driving from another state as the company will offer clients the exact car of their choice while coming to Enugu.

Aroh said further that this service from Romat Transport Ltd will highly solve a problem as it will easily reduce liability or cost of vehicle purchase for mobility especially those that are not living fully in Enugu State.

The company operates only in Enugu and offers executive and luxury cars for VIPs and Non VIPs clients. Romat Transport Ltd with RC number 1795391 is an automobile rental company based in Enugu; The Company focuses on car leasing and logistics, fleet management, drivers outsourcing, and security services. Romat Transport also boasts of a well-structured fleet management solution with affordable price rates for car leasing services to meet the diverse needs of clients.