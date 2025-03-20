Peter Mbah, Governor of Enugu State

Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu State, has said that roads construction is part of his administration’s vision to eradicate poverty, grow the state’s economy to $30 billion from the present N4 billion.

The governor, who spoke when he flagged off the construction of 141 urban roads across 13 zones of the state capital, revealed that the roads are aimed to make the state a premier destination for investment, business, tourism, and for living.

The beneficiary zones are Abakpa, Achara Layout, Asata, Awkunanaw, Coal Camp, Independence Loyout, New Haven, Old GRA, Thinkers Corner, Trans-Ekulu, and Uwani.

Mbah said the construction is not about putting a black pavement on the state roads. “What I see is empowering our women and making sure that we create a platform for them to generate wealth.

“Do not forget that our commitment is to eradicate poverty, and we know that we cannot just wish the eradication of poverty into existence. We need to do the necessary things required by government to ensure that we have zero hunger. We know what critical infrastructure like roads do for our communities,” he said.

Continuing, the governor said, “we know that it will ensure that those that are doing business have more patronage, and even those living here will no longer have to spend so much on transportation because the cost of transportation will reduce.

“If a Keke (commercial tricycle) man that is supposed to carry you knows he will drive on a good road, he will charge you less. What that does is that it provides you more disposable income and thereby chasing poverty away from our community.”

He explained that the 141 roads had been organised into 17 lots to ensure completion in the next three months, assuring that funds had been provided, while due diligence was done on the contractors to ensure that the jobs were awarded to capable hands only.

Chris Okaka, a resident of Ologo and , Ifeanyi Nnaji, President-General of Amechi-Uwani, hailed Mbah for remembering Ologo and Monaque Avenue neighbourhoods after over 40 years of neglect by successive governments.

“For the past 40 years, nobody has done this road. We went house to house to collect money to do one other side of the drainage. After doing one side, we could not do the other because everyone was complaining of hardship.

“But I told them that Peter Mbah was coming and he would do it. Your Excellency, today you are here to do the road. We have said that by 2027, any other poster we see here, we will tear it off. You are going for your second term,” they assured.

Likewise, Ibenaku Onoh, the Council Chairman of Enugu North, and his Enugu South counterpart, Caleb Ani, said the governor’s ward-based development had made things easier for the 17 local government councils.

“Therefore, we will hold down the grassroots politics for you by following your example in prioritising everything that affects the people. At the right time, the people of Enugu State will reward you with more support,” Ono stated.

Gerald Otiji, the state’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Project Development and Implementation, promised intensive supervision in addition to all necessary steps taken during project preparation to ensure the delivery of quality jobs.

The contractors, on their part, assured the governor of quality and timely project delivery, having passed the stringent procurement processes and conditions set by his administration.

