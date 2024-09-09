RMB Nigeria appoints Ajayi as CEO

The board of directors of Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) Nigeria, an African corporate and investment bank has announced the appointment of Bayo Ajayi as chief executive officer following the approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement, the company disclosed that Bayo Ajayi brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously worked as an executive director and chief financial officer at RMB Nigeria. With a career spanning 25 years in various leadership positions across the banking sector in Nigeria and Africa, he has consistently delivered results.

He holds a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University and has furthered his expertise by attending multiple senior management courses globally. He is also a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK.

Emrie Brown, RMB CEO/chairman of the RMB Nigeria board, said, “On behalf of the RMB Nigeria board of directors, I am pleased to officially welcome Bayo Ajayi as the CEO.

He has a seasoned track record in banking, and I am confident in his ability to partner with clients while contributing to Nigeria’s growth.”

Responding to the news of his appointment, Ajayi said: “The opportunity to take up this role at such a critical time for RMB Nigeria remains a humbling one. The team and I will work closely with our clients who continue to demonstrate resilience. We are optimistic about the opportunity to drive economic development and sustainability with them”.