Rivers State approves N100,000 Christmas bonus for workers, pensioners

Rivers State workers, government employees and retired workers are getting a Christmas gift of N100,000 each from Governor Siminalayi Fubara. The state’s Head of Service, George Nweke, announced this on Tuesday night.

Nweke explained that this money is meant to help people with their Christmas expenses, and it will be paid right away. The bonus will go to workers in all government offices and departments, as well as to people who have retired from government service.

“His Excellency approved this on Monday, 23 December 2024, and has directed its immediate implementation to ensure civil servants have a wonderful yuletide celebration,” Nweke said.

This is the second time Governor Fubara has given workers a N100,000 Christmas bonus, which is more than Nigeria’s minimum wage. What’s special this time is that retired workers (pensioners) are also getting the bonus for the first time.

According to Nweke, this bonus is part of the governor’s ‘Rivers First’ plan, which aims to improve the quality of life for people in Rivers State.

