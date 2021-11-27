Rivers Niger, Benue dredging will provide million job opportunities – Gambo

Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, the Chief of Naval Staff, has expressed hope that the survey and charting of lower Rivers Niger and Benue will open up economic activities in the coastal areas of the country

Gambon disclosed this during the flag off of the survey and charting of the lower Rivers Niger and Benue at Julius Berger Jetty in Ajaokuta, adding that the survey and nautical chart will help to link Nigeria to other regional and western countries, promote import and export trades and enhance the diversification of the economy, thereby creating job opportunities for Nigerians.

The Nigerian Navy and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), in partnership with Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM) commenced the hydrographic survey and charting of the lower Rivers of Niger and Benue.

He pointed out that the two rivers, Niger and Benue would serve as economic enablers of the colonial masters as he expressed worries that Nigeria has not been able to make maximum use of the rivers since the colonial masters left.

National Inland Waterways Authority

He assured that the Department of Hydrographic of the Nigerian Navy would carry out the technical aspect of the survey and charting in line with best global practices.

George Moghalu, managing director of National Inland Waterways, in his address on the occasion said the project was inspired by the Sealink Implementation Committee and funded by the NEXIM Bank.

He said: “I like to express my joy on the eventual flag-off of this project. For NIWA, this project is a welcome development as it gives a major impetus to the Authority’s efforts towards the rapid development of inland water transportation in Nigeria.

“The objective of the Sealink Project, which is to provide and deepen direct maritime linkages within Nigeria and African countries will catalyse Nigeria’s gross domestic product growth, attraction of foreign direct investments, creating highly needed jobs, and boosting internal and intra-African trade among others is quite noble and in tandem with the statutory responsibilities and objectives of the Authority.

“It is my hope that this project will inspire other private sector investors to see the abundant opportunities in the Nigerian Inland Waterways Transportation sector.

“I will like to thank the Minister of transportation, RT. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and the NEXIM Bank for providing the much needed funds for the execution of this project.”

According to Moghalu, “One of the major challenges of Inland Waterways Transportation development in Nigeria is the paucity of funds to attend to the numerous inland water transportation projects competing for attention at the same time.

“The intervention of NEXIM Bank and the Sealink Project has helped the National Inland Waterways Authority accelerate the development of the Inland Water Transportation.”

He also disclosed that Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, who performed the flag off, has urged the Ajaokuta community and all other host communities to give maximum cooperation for the timely completion of the project.