Rivers indigent teenager shocks Nigeria with amazing Cambridge result, flies over advanced levels in 6 months

A 17-year-old Rivers State indigent student who was lucky to be on Total E&P scholarship has shocked Nigeria’s academic community with six distinctions among other top scores. Holy Destiny Ike also used only six months to prepare for and passed the dreaded Cambridge advance level examination instead of the usual two years.

Ike from a rural host community to Total E&P seemed to prove his destiny right by smashing the 2020 Cambridge examinations in both O/level and A/levels. The student who would have been sentenced to a life of frustration and vices in the oil community of Amah One in Egi Community now has bright future ahead of him especially if well-meaning persons and oil companies heed the appeal for support with scholarship for him to study further.

The student of Showers Christian High Schools in Port Harcourt showed the signs when he came out with best results in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BEECE) for Rivers State in 2017 with 14 As (distinctions) and the BECE National examination in same flying colours.

Now, Ike has smashed the Cambridge O level.2020 with Best in Nigeria with A ( star) Combined Science, A Mathematics, A English (WASCE 2021 6A’s 3 Bs). The young student flew scored high in the Cambridge A/ levels with A*:chemistry A: Mathematics A Physics A. This is said to be the best in Nigeria or in most commonwealth countries.

This may be the second time Showers is producing a Nigerian beater in the Cambridge exams. Ike wrote concurrently with WASCE 2021 that is usually written in two years in stages of AS first year and A2 in second year, the Chief Executive of Showers group, Ekama Emilia Akpan, former national council member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), told newsmen.

The board member of the Small Enterprises Development Association of Nigeria (SMEDAN) said Ike is in the top five per cent bracket in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result in 2020 with 334 over 400.

Ike became a Total junior scholar from his rural Egi community as an indigent but brilliant pupil in Amah One and from a family of 10 children from two wives. His father is only a driver who is not literate, it was gathered.

Akpan said: “This shows that many community great minds and brains are waiting to be nurtured through this type of sound education by delivering the right ingredients needed to sprout such brain. Showers group of schools is said to have been discovering such brains and has posted yearly outstanding academic performances.

The grandmother and mentor to many youths said: “Total through the Catch Dem Young Programme has been instrumental to the discovery of hidden talents and had sponsored Holy Destiny Ike and many such students from the Egi Community. The programme has produced two first class results and many professionals”.

The Showers boss, an education investor, appealed to the Rivers State Government, companies and well meaning Nigerians to sponsor Ike’s educational pursuit to higher level. “They would come back and help develop their communities and the state. Rivers State must celebrate such a child of promise.”