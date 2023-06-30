Rivers governor sends warning to herdsmen over attack on farmers

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara used the occasion of the Sallah festivities to send strong warning against attack on farmers in the state by herdsmen.

Fubara told clerics to tell herdsmen not to attack or harass Rivers people and residents of communities, killing farmers, or damaging of crops.

Governor Fubara gave this charge when he received at Government House in Port Harcourt the leadership of the Muslim community that paid him a visit in the spirit of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha last Thursday.

Fubara explained that the purpose of his administration was to remain firm in protecting the lives and property of everyone, which has made it possible for them to celebrate in a peaceful atmosphere and therefore, he warned against truncating the course of creating a better Rivers State for all residents.

The governor pointed out that it would be wrong for his administration to be protecting their businesses while some errant members of their fold would be destroying the businesses and livelihoods of others.

Read Also: Harsh economy: LAPO Microfinance Bank raises staff pay to enhance productivity

The professional accountant warned that if such persisted, the government would be compelled to wield the full force of the law against perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Fubara said: “The Local Government areas are complaining, so I expect results in a couple of weeks by calling to order these people who practise open grazing in Ikwerre, Etche, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, and parts of Emohua Local Government Areas. They shouldn’t be harassing the people and should stop killing them in their farms.”

Fubara assured of keeping open the channel of communication between it and the Muslim community because they were critical stakeholders in governance who should enjoy the benefit of the prevailing peace to do their business and worship without molestation.

In his address, the leader of the delegation, and vice president-general of Rivers State Council of Islamic Affairs, Nasir Awhelebe Uhor, said that the Muslim community would not be involved in using religion to destabilise the state.

He also pledged support for the policy and programmes of the administration of Governor Fubara.