The senate has approved t President Bola Tinubu’s request for emergency rule in Rivers state.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the president’s letter during Thursday’s plenary before lawmakers went into a closed door session

After the session, Akpabio put the matter to a voice vote, with lawmakers overwhelmingly supporting the request.

Announcing the decision, Akpabio said the senate had exercised its powers under section 305(2) of the constituti

“It is our hope that this declaration by the president will bring peace and resolve all the impasse in Rivers State,” Akpabio said.

The senate further urged the President to set up a ad hoc committee of “eminent” Nigerians to mediate between the rival factions driving the crisis in Rivers state.

Details later…

