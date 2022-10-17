Rivers’ communities see job prospects with Petralon 54’s entry

Three communities in Rivers State – Ogoloma, Okochiri and Koniju in Okrika Local Government of the state have welcomed Petralon 54 Limited, an indigenous oil production and exploration firm, looking forward to job opportunities and economic development the firm will bring to the communities.

Petralon 54 had earlier been awarded Petroleum Prospecting License No. 259 (PPL 259) by the Federal Government in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, and thus, becomes the sole operatorship of the Dawes Island Marginal Field.

To this end, the management of the company visited and engaged the communities over the weekend.

The event tagged ‘Community Launch’ held at the Ogoloma Town Square had the rich culture of the Okrika people on display and attracted dignitaries from the three communities, including the youth, community elders, council of chiefs, and government functionaries.

Notable among those present at the Petralon 54 Community Engagement Programme are His Royal Majesty, Emmanuel Tamunoigbeindebia Ibiagolika, the Amayanabo of ancient Ogoloma Kingdom; Michael Ateke Tom, the Amayanabo of Okochiri Kingdom; Linda Koroma, member, Rivers State House of Assembly and spokesperson for the Amayanabo of Ogoloma Kingdom; Chris Biriowu, spokesperson for the Amayanabo of Okochiri Kingdom; Martins Ateli Kunumgbe, chairman, Ogoloma council of chiefs; and Alhassan Abubarka, a representative of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Read also: Geregu Power posts N39bn nine-month revenue

Leading the Petralon team, which included Adeola Akinrinmade, the executive director; and Gboyega Aiyemomi, community & government relations manager, and Ahonsi Unuigbe, founder, Petralon 54, who formally presented the company’s Petroleum Prospecting License No. 259 (PPL 259) to the traditional rulers and people of the communities, conveyed appreciation for the warm reception accorded him and other members of Petralon 54 management team.

Unuigbe, while presenting the PPL licence, told the communities that “Petralon 54 is a socially responsible organisation committed to human and environmental wellbeing. He urged the Okrika people to see the company as a partner in progress.

“We are not just here to take without giving back. With the right atmosphere created by the people of Okrika communities for our company’s operations, mutual prosperity is assured.”

Spokespersons for both Ogoloma and Okochiri communities, Linda Koroma and Chris Biriowu, welcomed Petralon 54 and expressed the communities’ happiness at the company’s effort at connecting with the Okrika people.

“We are peace-loving people but we do not want to be taken for granted. In getting wealth out of our land, our means of livelihood are destroyed. We expect that we should be a part of the prosperity for which we sacrifice our livelihoods, ecosystem and land”, said Linda Koroma.

She added, however, that “with the way Petralon 54 has come to us, we are persuaded that you are keen on a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with our communities, and for that, you have our full support.”

Petralon 54 Ltd is an indigenous exploration and production oil and gas company. The company holds a 100 percent interest in PPL 259, which covers the Dawes Island Field, and is a subsidiary of Petralon Energy Limited. The company hopes to leverage its experience, expertise, and world-class delivery capability to grow indigenous ownership within the oil/gas sector while redefining the relationship between oil companies and communities.