Rising toothpaste prices drive Plateau residents back to chewing sticks

As toothpaste prices skyrocket, ranging from 2,000 to 4,800 naira depending on the brand and size, residents of Plateau State are increasingly reverting to traditional chewing sticks for their oral hygiene needs. Many families said that the rising costs have made commercial toothpaste unaffordable.

Before now, family-size toothpastes in Plateau markets sold between 1,200 and 2,500 naira.

In recent months, the inflationary pressures affecting Nigeria’s economy have led to a significant increase in the prices of everyday items, including basic dental care products. For many households, the cost of toothpaste has become an overwhelming expense.

“I used to buy toothpaste every month without thinking twice. Now it’s a luxury,

we can’t afford it. We have to go back to using chewing sticks”; said Fatima, a local shopkeeper and mother of three in Rantiya, Jos.

Chewing sticks, often made from natural materials like neem, guava, etc have long been a traditional means of maintaining oral hygiene in many Nigerian cultures. These sticks are not only affordable but also said to come with several health benefits.

Local vendors have reported a noticeable surge in the demand for chewing sticks as more families seek economical alternatives. “People are looking for ways to cut costs and chewing sticks fits the bill. Sales have gone up dramatically,” noted Ibrahim, a market trader in Bukuru market.

The rising price of toothpaste has been attributed to various factors, including supply chain disruptions, inflation, and increased production costs. Families are now forced to reassess their budgets to accommodate rising living expenses.

Residents have expressed a mix of nostalgia and practicality as they return to traditional practices. “It feels good to use something natural that our ancestors used, plus, it’s much cheaper”; said Chinedu a father of six.

Read also: Nigerians at the mercy of market forces as cost-of-living crisis worsens

While many residents are enthusiastic about returning to chewing sticks, some express concerns about their effectiveness compared to modern products. This has led to calls for education on proper usage techniques.

“We want people to understand that traditional methods can be just as effective as modern products,” Said Samuel Onah, a traditional health worker.

He added, “If used correctly, chewing sticks can be an excellent alternative to commercial toothpaste. It’s about educating the public on maintaining good oral hygiene”.

The environmental aspect of using chewing sticks is another reason for their resurgence. Unlike toothpaste tubes, which contribute to plastic waste, chewing sticks are biodegradable and align with a growing awareness of sustainability.

As more families adopt this traditional practice, local entrepreneurs are beginning to see the potential for cultivating and selling chewing sticks. This shift could provide new opportunities for local farmers.

The return to using chewing sticks also highlights a significant cultural revival. Many residents take pride in embracing their heritage while addressing contemporary challenges.

While the economic situation remains challenging, the revival of chewing sticks fosters a sense of unity among residents. Neighbours are sharing tips and resources, ensuring everyone can access effective oral hygiene solutions.

For many Plateau residents, the switch to chewing sticks signifies more than just a cost-saving measure; it represents a return to cultural roots and community values. This blending of tradition with practicality is seen as a way forward in difficult times.

Market surveys by BusinessDay in Jos indicate that the return to chewing sticks may have lasting implications for consumer behaviour in the state “People are realising they can find effective solutions in their communities,” noted local economist Victor Emeka.

The situation in Plateau State mirrors broader economic trends across Nigeria, where rising costs are forcing families to make tough choices about spending. The return to traditional practices may become a significant response to these challenges.

As the demand for chewing sticks grows, local communities are likely to see renewed interest in sustainable practices and traditional knowledge. This could lead to a cultural renaissance centred around local resources.

In the face of rising prices, Plateau residents are demonstrating resilience and adaptability. The revival of chewing sticks reflects their ability to navigate economic challenges while staying connected to their heritage.

Ultimately, the shift towards traditional oral care methods highlights the importance of cultural identity and sustainability. As more residents embrace chewing sticks, they are also promoting a healthier, more environmentally friendly lifestyle.

The return to these traditional practices is not merely a trend but a meaningful response to the economic realities of today. It serves as a testament to the resourcefulness and strength of the Plateau community in challenging times.

Share