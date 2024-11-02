Rising costs, regulatory complexities impedes Nigeria’s access to nutritious foods-GAIN

Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has called for coordinated policy efforts to support small businesses in navigating the landscape of food safety standards, product development, and access to credit, as it decried the impact of rising costs, and regulatory complexities on citizens’ access to nutritious foods in Nigeria.

Michael Ojo, Country Director, GAIN stayed this during a National Policy Dialogue for Food and Nutrition-Focused Businesses, held in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the dialogue seeks to provide opportunities for actionable change—changes that can lead to a more resilient, nutrition-focused private sector and, ultimately, better health outcomes for Nigerians.

He said, “At GAIN, we are driven by a mission to make nutritious food more accessible to all, and this work is most powerful when we engage across sectors, drawing on the insights, innovation, and resilience of Nigeria’s private sector. Today’s gathering is a reflection of that commitment. With over 39 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) forming the bedrock of Nigeria’s food supply chain, it is clear that enabling these businesses is fundamental to improving the availability of safe, nutritious, and affordable food for all Nigerians.

“However, our shared challenges in achieving this goal are pressing. Rising costs, regulatory complexities, and limited financial access have impacted the sector’s capacity to deliver the nutrition that our communities need. These issues call for coordinated policy efforts to support MSMEs in navigating the landscape of food safety standards, product development, and access to credit, so they may grow in scale and impact.”

Kingsley Uzoma, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness and Productivity Enhancement, while delivering his keynote address, noted that Nigeria is currently faced with a complex and urgent challenge regarding nutrition as more citizens grapple with poor diets and inadequately supported food systems that jeopardize their health and well-being.

He explained that over 39 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which form the backbone of the nation’s food supply chain are faced with significant barriers such as economic pressures, inflationary shocks, and rising production costs.

“For instance, the national average cost of a healthy diet was N1,346 per adult per day in September 2024, coinciding with an alarming inflation rate of 33.69%. This stark reality underscores that, while MSMEs have immense potential to drive positive change in our food system, the current environment often discourages best practices in nutrition and food safety.

“The importance of Nigerian MSMEs cannot be overstated; they are vital for enhancing access to healthy diets across diverse communities. When empowered through supportive policies, these enterprises can innovate and expand their offerings to include healthier options that meet local nutritional needs.

“In response to these challenges, the Nigerian government has committed to establishing robust policies that support the production and availability of nutritious food,” he said.

Uzoma, speaking further said there was a need for collaboration among government leaders, business executives, and community advocates—who are united in building a food system that promotes both health and prosperity.

