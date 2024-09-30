Rights of protesters must be protected — NHRC insists

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday called for adherence to human rights during the second phase of the #EndBadGoverance protest, stressing that the rights of protesters must be protected.

Recall that the organisers of the #EndBadGovernance Protest from August 1 to 10, 2024, recently announced that the second phase of the protest would be staged on October 1.

Anthony Ojukwu, the executive secretary of NHRC, maintained that while freedom of association and assembly was fundamental, it could be subject to restrictions.

He said, however, such restrictions must be lawful, necessary in a democratic society, and proportionate to the aim pursued.

“This means that any limitations imposed by Nigerian authorities must not infringe upon the essence of these rights. The state has an obligation to protect individuals exercising their rights from violence or intimidation by third parties.

“This includes ensuring that protests can occur without fear of repression, prosecution or violent backlash,” he said.

He called on law enforcement agencies to respect the rights of protesters to peaceful assembly and expression as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution. He added that and other Regional and International Instruments that Nigeria is a Party to. Avoid excessive force and ensure proportionate response to situations, do no harm and do not force the protesters to react in a manner that is riotous.

“Protect journalists and media personnel from harassment; allow them to carry out their duties as the fourth arm of the government and as enshrined in the constitution

“Facilitate dialogue between protesters and relevant stakeholders, this will rather assist you in discharging your role seamlessly, does not look at them as your enemies” he said.

Ojukwu further urged law enforcement agents to ensure that arrests and detentions are carried out in accordance with the law. He added and not because they merely wanted to deal with people.

He encouraged them to provide necessary assistance and support to vulnerable individuals, and not overlook any opportunity to render help. He said that law enforcement agents must be held accountable where excessive force was used or where protesters were unlawfully detained.

“The NHRC notes with great concern, the clampdown of protesters and the subsequent criminal prosecutions following the August 2024 End Bad Governance Protests across parts of Nigeria.

“The August protests led to the loss of lives and public and private properties, but it is yet to be seen that there have been arrests and prosecution of law enforcement and security agents who were primarily responsible for these violations.

“The NHRC is concerned about the charges of treason that have been imposed on some of the protesters and has made this known in various forums.

“We call on the federal and state government to ensure that the Oct protests are peaceful and that the protesters are given the necessary support and leverage to conduct themselves in a civilised manner, including protecting them from counter-protesters and mobs,” he said.

While urging the protesters to a peaceful assembly, he maintained all the Advisory issued on August 31 on peaceful assembly.

To the protesters, the advisory read by Ojukwu stated: “Ensure that the protest is peaceful and avoid provocative actions such as carrying arms, hate speeches, attacks on law enforcement and security agencies or looting of public and private properties.

“Ensure that the protest remains peaceful and law-abiding. Violence and destruction of property will undermine the legitimacy of the protest.

“While the right to protest is guaranteed, the protection of critical infrastructure is also essential,” he said.

Ojukwu assured that the Commission will monitor the protests to ensure compliance with human rights standards

He added that they will Al’s investigate allegations of human rights violations, and provide guidance on human rights principles to stakeholders.

