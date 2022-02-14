Rights group takes Nigeria to court over non-disclosure of Twitter agreement

A Nigerian rights group has asked the High Court to force the federal government to publish its agreement with Twitter (TWTR.N) that led to the restoration of the social media’s services after a six-month ban.

According to Reuters Nigeria suspended Twitter media services in June 2021 after the U.S. Company removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.

However, on January 13, 2022, the federal government lifted the ban on Twitter after the company agreed, among other conditions, to open a local office and work with the government to co-develop a code of conduct.

On Sunday, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) filed a lawsuit with the country’s High Court to compel President Buhari and Lai Mohammed, the Information Minister to publish a copy of that agreement.

“Publishing the agreement with Twitter would promote transparency, accountability, and help to mitigate threats to Nigerians’ rights online, as well as any interference with online privacy and freedom of expression.

“Any agreement with social media companies must meet the constitutional requirements of legality, necessity, proportionality and legitimacy.” SERAP said.

The rights group said that it had attempted to obtain a copy of the agreement through a freedom of information request. It is suing the federal government because of the “unsatisfactory” response to that the government back with its request.

Mohammed, according to SERAP had allegedly told the group details on the arrangement were already “in the public space,” and did not forward a copy of its terms.

Read also: Lifting the ban on Twitter will boost economic growth

According to Reuters SERAP was among several other groups that went to court to fight the federal government of Nigeria’s ban of Twitter. The Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States is scheduled to decide whether to rule on that case this week.

The federal government was earlier found falling short of Twitter’s operational ethical rules by threatening to punish a group blamed for attacks on government buildings contrary to social media’s behavior policy.

The U.S. tech firm was quoted as saying, “ Buhari’s post threatening to punish groups blamed for attacks on government buildings had violated Twitter’s “abusive behaviour” policy.”

This action led the federal government to indefinitely suspend Twitter’s activities; two days after the social media giant removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.

Lai Mohammed, the information minister had said that the government had acted because of “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Mohammed did not spell out what form the suspension would take or give more details on the undermining activities. His ministry also announced Twitter’s suspension on Twitter

When asked about the details of the suspension, a ministerial aide told Reuters: “Wait and see how things will turn out.”

Hours after, Twitter’s website was inaccessible in Nigeria on some mobile carriers, while its app and website worked on others, according to Reuters tests in Lagos and Abuja.